MANILA – Lilystars Records proudly presents “Above the Weather,” the first major concert of The Camerawalls after a four-year hiatus. Backed by the strength and beauty of a 16-piece string orchestra, the thought provoking melodies of indie pop revisionists The Camerawalls will fill the Music Museum on March 15, 2017.

Formed in Manila, Philippines in 2007, The Camerawalls served as the flagship band of Manila-based indie label Lilystars Records. The Camerawalls’ debut album “Pocket Guide To The Otherworld” was released in July 2008, followed by the release of digital single, “The Sight Of Love,” the EP “Bread and Circuses” in 2010, and the single “Wanderlust” in 2012.

All these releases garnered favorable reviews, with “Pocket Guide To The Otherworld” meeting with such critical success that demand continued for years after the initial print run of the CDs sold out. Finally, Lilystars produced and released a remastered version in December 2016, now available in both Digital and CD format.

From L-R: Bach Rudica, Clementine, Venj Gatmaitan and Law Santiago. Photo by Angelo Maniquis.

The Camerawalls’ sound is characterized by a lyricism and melodic sensibility largely shaped by singer-songwriter and guitarist Clementine, together with his fellow former Orange and Lemons bandmate, bassist Law Santiago, and other Bulacan-based musicians including drummer Bach Rudica, who also serves as drummer for indie pop band The Gentle Isolation and guitarist Venj Gatmaitan, who collaborated as bassist for Clementine’s critically acclaimed solo act, Dragonfly Collector.

The current members all share similar influences, such as The Beatles, The Smiths, XTC, Belle & Sebastian, The Pale Fountains, The Lightning Seeds, The Stone Roses among others. Clementine describes his songwriting as being inspired by poetry, life experiences, The Beatles and The Smiths.

At the concert, guests will be sure to hear all The Camerawalls’ most beloved songs, plus perhaps something new. The band intends to release a new single in February, with plans for tour legs in Baguio, Cebu and Davao.

Fil-Oz singer-songwriter Bryan Estepa.

Special guest Filipino-Australian singer-songwriter Bryan Estepa returns to the country of his birth to join in the celebration. Bryan Estepa’s gentle voice and bright melodies have the power to lift the heaviest heart with songs both light and introspective in his fifth album ‘Every Little Thing,’ released in the Philippines in April, 2016. Based in Sydney, Australia, Estepa’s musical roots in Quezon City, Philippines, shine through in his Beach Boys/ The Beatles/ Wilco – influenced sound. His strongest feat of songwriting to date, ‘Every Little Thing’ holds appeal for lovers of thoughtful lyrics, memorable melodies and satisfying harmonies.

THE CAMERAWALLS: ABOVE THE WEATHER is presented by Lilystars Records and sponsored in part by JAM 88.3, Loyal Clothing, Sonic State Audio, Jorge’s Portrait Studio, Ophelia & Co., Pinoytuner, Bandwagon Philippines, Rufo’s Famous Tapa and Aliya Surf Camp.

 Balcony, Orchestra (Side & Center) and VIP tickets are priced at P1,000, P1500, P2,000 and P2,800 respectively. Discounted early bird tickets are available online at http://thecamerawalls.eventbrite.com/

RANK SONG TITLE
Album		 ARTIST LAST RANK NO. OF WEEKS
1 Siberia
Favorite		 Ang Bandang Shirley 2 4
2 In The Morning I’ll Be Better
Yours Conditionally		 Tennis 1 7
3 Ringer
(single)		 Cheats 3 4
4 Low
(single)		 Moses 9 2
5 Follow The Leader
Hang		 Foxygen NEW ENTRY
6 Cake
(single)		 Freak NEW ENTRY
7 Troubled Times
Revolution Radio		 Green Day NEW ENTRY
8 Ocean
Ocean		 Parekh & Singh NEW ENTRY
9 Sala Sa Init
Inner Play		 Apartel NEW ENTRY
10 Star Stuff
Chaz Bundick Meets The Mattson 2		 Chaz Bundick Meets The Mattson 2 NEW ENTRY

Lunch Ladies are releasing their debut LP ‘Down on Sunset Strip’. The seven track record will be out on March 11 through Good Eye Records. Here’s the first single ‘Pick Yourself Up’

 

MUSIC

TEN TOP TRACKS
WEDNESDAY | 6PM

Stay up to date with Jam 88.3's weekly songs that stand out on the Ten Top Tracks. Tune in as Lambert and Jobim highlight the must-haves as strongly recommended by your
new music authority.

CHECK OUT THE COUNTDOWN

FRESH FILTER
MONDAY TO THURSDAY | 3 – 6 PM

Hosted by insider Russ Davis, this is the only radio program that features nothing but local independent music.

The show prides itself on being finely attuned to the independent music scene, featuring various genres and the latest local talent.

SLIDE
Your Soundtrack to the Weekend

Track after track that makes you point at your radio. You know your weekend doesn’t start without your fill of Slide. Wig out to standout tracks from 80’s 90’s and 2000’s as we fill up 24-hours worth of old school music that’ll never get old. From new wave to trip hop to grunge and more, better Fridays start with Slide.

DIFFERENT SUNDAY
SUNDAY | 6PM - 12MN

“Covers, Versions, and Everything in Between”

As the weekend draws to a close, dissolve under the sheets with Different Sunday. Get in deep with stripped down rare covers and hand-picked acoustic version to lose yourself in. Stave off those weekday blues and feel the difference only on Different Sunday.

REPUBLIK
SUNDAY | 12MN - 6PM

World Class Filipino Alternative
Time to break the mold and look beyond OPM. There's more to Pinoy pride here on Republik. From anthems that have rocked the decades to obscure home-grown tracks that you didn’t even know existed, Republik is the source for world class Filipino music. Finally, Filipino Alternative has found its home.

WRXP
The Weekend Rock Experience

Gimme Rock! Gimme Tinnitus! Gimme WRXP! A throwdown of ear splitting music meant to tear up your Saturdays. We’ve got classic rock legends, bombtracks and all the kinds of metal. It’s that day of the week where you you can lose control from your cruise control.

THE PUNK CONNECTION
SATURDAY | 4 - 6PM

THE PUNK CONNECTION is a celebration of Punk Rock and all its connections — from Punk to Ska to Hardcore and everything in between;created for radio by Renmin Nadela; hosted by Al Dimalanta, and Wendy Villuaneva. Each episode made by people who love Punk Rock -- for people who love Punk Rock. Revolutionizing the airwaves every Saturday.

BALIAN NG LEEG
SATURDAY | 7 - 9PM

Nagsama si Reg Rubio ng Greyhoundz at si Batas, ang two-time champion ng Fliptop, para sa pinakamabigat at pinakamaingay na dalawang oras sa radyo!

ROCK & ROLL MACHINE
SATURDAY | 9 PM - 12 MN

The Rock and Roll Machine with Cousin Hoagy spins out magical music with an eclectic mix of deep classic rock to soul, reggae, jazz and blues.
Hosted every Saturday on Jam 88.3's, "Weekend Rock Experience."

Cousin Hoagy's legendary programming is one of the country's longest running, radio rockin' blues experiences that educates, makes listeners think and explore. It turns you on!

Listen loud and don't forget World-wide streaming-breakfast in Manhattan or afternoon in Paris.

THE SELECTOR
SATURDAY | 10 - 11 AM
The Selector is a weekly two-hour show that covers all styles of music, from indie, dubstep, folk, soul, electro and everything in between. The show features interviews, mixes and exclusive live sessions from some of the most exciting British artists. Hosted by DJ and presenter Goldierocks,

The Selector presents an overview of all that is exciting and fresh in British music. The show reflects the brilliance and diversity of British music, promoting the sounds, talents and musical culture of modern Britain to an international audience.

