Described by the Guardian as “think Bon Iver, with elements of folk and country, only given a Chicago soul makeover”, the band WHITNEY was formed in 2015. This was shortly after the break-up of member Max Kakacek and Julien Ehrlich’s previous band,Smith Westerns, in 2014.

The band’s debut album, Light Upon the Lake, was anointed Best New Music by Pitchfork. Being infinitely enjoyable, what is more amazing is how Whitney makes well-crafted, easy-on-the-ear music seem so easy to produce. Lyrically, Whitney (mostly) woos with the universal theme of heartbreak. Since the start of 2016, Whitney released the single No Woman, supported by a video and toured Europe in anticipation of the new album. They were also featured in SXSW Festival 2016.

Whitney’s toe-tapping vitality of the music invites endless joyful listens. We believe it’s the happiest sad music you ever did hear.

Check out the music video of Polly below:

Here’s the list of the 50 Staff Picks if you missed it over the weekend. The playlist is also on Spotify!

50. Basement Lung – High Hello
49. Benny Bunny Band – Pam Together
48.  Diiv –  Dopamine
47.  Nada Surf – Cold To See Clear
46.  Margaret Glaspy  – You and I
45.  The Radio Dept  – Swedish Gun
44. Shonen Knife  – Jump Into The New World
43. Milesexperience  – Down
42. Peryodiko  – Headrush
41. Lets Eat Grandma  – Sax In The City
40. Swimming Tapes  – Set The Fire
39. Johnoy Danao feat. Clara Benin  – Right Time
38. Nanay Mo  – Absent Mind
37. Biffy Clyro  – Wolves Of Winter
36. Japanese Breakfast  – Everybody Wants To Love You
35. Foster The People  – The Unforeseeable Fate Of Mr. Jones
34. Elle King  – Good Girls
33. Tennis  – Ladies Don’t Play Guitar
32. Glass Animals  – Life Itself
31. Jackie Zealous  – Olympia
30. Autotelic  – Gising
29. Garbage  – Empty
28. Aurora  – Conqueror
27. The Last Shadow Puppets  – Bad Habits
26. Blink 182  – She’s Out Of Her Mind
25. Angel Olsen  – Shut Up Kiss Me
24. Cheats  – Summer
23. Coldplay  – Up & Up
22. Red Hot Chili Peppers  – Go Robot
21. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard  – People Vultures
20. Slaves feat. Mike D  – Consume or Be Consumed
19. Santigold feat BC  – Can’t Get Enough Of Myself
18. Two Door Cinema Club  – Bad Decisions
17. Jagwar Ma  – OB1
16. Yuck  – Hearts In Motion
15. Pedicab  – What’s The Algorithm
14. Miike Snow  – Genghis Khan
13. Cheats  – Drunk
12. Pupil  – Cheap Thrill
11. The Strokes  – Oblivius
10. Phantogram  – You Don’t Get Me High Anymore
9. Green Day  – Bang Bang
8. Car Seat Headrest  – Destroyed By Hippie Powers
7. Prophets Of Rage  – Prophets Of Rage
6. Ang Bandang Shirley  – Umaapaw
5. Radiohead  – Burn The Witch
4. Red Hot Chili Peppers  – Dark Necessities
3. Tom’s Story  – Anchors
2. Ely Buendia and The Itchyworms  – Pariwara
1. Pixies  – Um Chagga Lagga

RANK SONG TITLE
Album		 ARTIST LAST RANK NO. OF WEEKS
1 Absent Mind
Medyo Wakwak EP		 Nanay Mo 4 4
2 Sleep in the Heat
The Dream is Over		 PUP 1 5
3 You Can Be You
Saintmotelevision		 Saint Motel 3 4
4 Destroyed By Hippie Powers
Teens of Denial		 Car Seat Headrest 2 3
5 Outside
The Ride		 Catfish and the Bottlemen 7 3
6 Shut Up and Kiss Me
My Woman		 Angel Olsen 8 2
7 Laro
Papunta Pabalik		 Autotelic 10 2
8 High Hello
Candelaria		 Basement Lung 5 6
9 What’s the Algorithm
Remuda Triangle		 Pedicab NEW ENTRY
10 In The Morning I’ll Be Better
Yours Conditionally		 Tennis NEW ENTRY

MUSIC

TEN TOP TRACKS
WEDNESDAY | 6PM

Stay up to date with Jam 88.3's weekly songs that stand out on the Ten Top Tracks. Tune in as Lambert and Jobim highlight the must-haves as strongly recommended by your
new music authority.

CHECK OUT THE COUNTDOWN

FRESH FILTER
MONDAY TO THURSDAY | 3 – 6 PM

Hosted by insider Russ Davis, this is the only radio program that features nothing but local independent music.

The show prides itself on being finely attuned to the independent music scene, featuring various genres and the latest local talent.

SLIDE
Your Soundtrack to the Weekend

Track after track that makes you point at your radio. You know your weekend doesn’t start without your fill of Slide. Wig out to standout tracks from 80’s 90’s and 2000’s as we fill up 24-hours worth of old school music that’ll never get old. From new wave to trip hop to grunge and more, better Fridays start with Slide.

DIFFERENT SUNDAY
SUNDAY | 6PM - 12MN

“Covers, Versions, and Everything in Between”

As the weekend draws to a close, dissolve under the sheets with Different Sunday. Get in deep with stripped down rare covers and hand-picked acoustic version to lose yourself in. Stave off those weekday blues and feel the difference only on Different Sunday.

REPUBLIK
SUNDAY | 12MN - 6PM

World Class Filipino Alternative
Time to break the mold and look beyond OPM. There's more to Pinoy pride here on Republik. From anthems that have rocked the decades to obscure home-grown tracks that you didn’t even know existed, Republik is the source for world class Filipino music. Finally, Filipino Alternative has found its home.

WRXP
The Weekend Rock Experience

Gimme Rock! Gimme Tinnitus! Gimme WRXP! A throwdown of ear splitting music meant to tear up your Saturdays. We’ve got classic rock legends, bombtracks and all the kinds of metal. It’s that day of the week where you you can lose control from your cruise control.

THE PUNK CONNECTION
SATURDAY | 4 - 6PM

THE PUNK CONNECTION is a celebration of Punk Rock and all its connections — from Punk to Ska to Hardcore and everything in between;created for radio by Renmin Nadela; hosted by Al Dimalanta, and Wendy Villuaneva. Each episode made by people who love Punk Rock -- for people who love Punk Rock. Revolutionizing the airwaves every Saturday.

BALIAN NG LEEG
SATURDAY | 7 - 9PM

Nagsama si Reg Rubio ng Greyhoundz at si Batas, ang two-time champion ng Fliptop, para sa pinakamabigat at pinakamaingay na dalawang oras sa radyo!

ROCK & ROLL MACHINE
SATURDAY | 9 PM - 12 MN

The Rock and Roll Machine with Cousin Hoagy spins out magical music with an eclectic mix of deep classic rock to soul, reggae, jazz and blues.
Hosted every Saturday on Jam 88.3's, "Weekend Rock Experience."

Cousin Hoagy's legendary programming is one of the country's longest running, radio rockin' blues experiences that educates, makes listeners think and explore. It turns you on!

Listen loud and don't forget World-wide streaming-breakfast in Manhattan or afternoon in Paris.

THE SELECTOR
SATURDAY | 10 - 11 AM
The Selector is a weekly two-hour show that covers all styles of music, from indie, dubstep, folk, soul, electro and everything in between. The show features interviews, mixes and exclusive live sessions from some of the most exciting British artists. Hosted by DJ and presenter Goldierocks,

The Selector presents an overview of all that is exciting and fresh in British music. The show reflects the brilliance and diversity of British music, promoting the sounds, talents and musical culture of modern Britain to an international audience.

