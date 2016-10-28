Live Nation announced on January 9 that U2 will return to select stadiums this year with U2: The Joshua Tree Tour 2017, in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the band’s classic album. Each show will include a performance of The Joshua Tree in its entirety, with support from one of a number of special guests including Mumford & Sons, OneRepublic and The Lumineers in North America and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds in Europe.

Released to universal acclaim on March 9th,1987 and featuring hit singles “With Or Without You”,”I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” and “Where The Streets Have No Name”, The Joshua Tree was U2’s first #1 album in the U.S., topping the charts globally including the U.K. and Ireland, selling in excess of 25 million albums worldwide, and catapulting Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr “… from heroes to superstars” (Rolling Stone). Time Magazine put U2 on its cover in April 1987, proclaiming them “Rock’s Hottest Ticket” in a defining year for the band that saw their arena dates roll into stadium shows to accommodate escalating demand – setting them on course to become one of the greatest live acts in the world today. The 12 months that followed saw the band create now-iconic moments: the traffic-stopping Grammy Award-winning music video on the roof of a Los Angeles liquor store, winning a BRIT Award and two Grammys – including Album of the Year – their first of 22 received to date, distinguishing U2 as the most awarded rock band in Grammy history.

U2’s fifth studio album The Joshua Tree was produced by Brian Eno and Daniel Lanois, and featured iconic artwork which cemented the career of photographer and director Anton Corbijn. Recording took place in Dublin at Windmill Lane Studios and Danesmoate, the house which subsequently became bassist Adam Clayton’s home.

Following the groundbreaking iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE Tour‘s arena shows in 2015, U2: The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 will see the band return to the stadium stage for the first time since 2009-2011’s record-shattering U2 360° Tour, the most successful tour in history seen by over 7.3 million fans worldwide.

U2: The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 will kick off in Vancouver on 12th May for a run of dates across North America and Europe, and will include U2’s first ever U.S. festival headline appearance at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival this summer, as well as a hometown show in Dublin’s Croke Park on 22nd July.

Tickets for the U2: The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 are on sale Monday, January 16th in Ireland, the UK and Europe and Tuesday, January 17th in the US and Canada. As usual, there is an exclusive priority presale for U2 Subscribers at U2.com from Wednesday, January 11th(9am) through Friday, January 13th (5pm) local times. Tickets will be general admission on the floor and reserved seating in the stands. There will be a 4 ticket limit for subscriber purchases and a 6 ticket limit commencing with public sales. In North America, all floor tickets will be paperless unless otherwise noted.

U2: The Joshua Tree Tour is produced by Live Nation Global Touring. UPS is the Official Logistics Provider of the tour.

NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES SUPPORT: May 12 Vancouver, BC BC Place Mumford & Sons May 14 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field Mumford & Sons May 17 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium Mumford & Sons May 20 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl The Lumineers May 24 Houston, TX NRG Stadium The Lumineers May 26 Dallas, TX AT&T Stadium The Lumineers June 3 Chicago, IL Soldier Field The Lumineers June 7 Pittsburgh, PA Heinz Field The Lumineers June 8-11 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo Festival Multi-Artist June 11 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium OneRepublic June 14 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium OneRepublic June 18 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field The Lumineers June 20 Washington DC FedExField The Lumineers June 23 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre The Lumineers June 25 Boston, MA Gillette Stadium The Lumineers June 28 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium The Lumineers July 1 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium OneRepublic