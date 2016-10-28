LIVE


NEWS

RANK SONG TITLE
Album		 ARTIST LAST RANK NO. OF WEEKS
1 Laro
Papunta, Pabalik		 Autotelic 1 5
2 In The Morning, I’ll Be Better
Yours Conditionally		 Tennis 4 4
3 What’s the Algorithm
Remuda Triangle		 Pedicab 2 4
4 Wasting Time
Headcase/Hard To Read		 Day Wave 7 3
5 Crying In The Sunrise
I Dreamt I Was A Cowboy		 Miniature Tigers 8 3
6 Rattlesnake
Flying Microtonal Banana		 King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard 10 2
7 Outside
The Ride		 Catfish and the Bottlemen 3 6
8 Siberia
Favorite		 Ang Bandang Shirley NEW ENTRY
9 Ringer
(single)		 Cheats NEW ENTRY
10 Sigurado
(single))		 UDD NEW ENTRY

Live Nation announced on January 9 that U2 will return to select stadiums this year with U2: The Joshua Tree Tour 2017, in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the band’s classic album. Each show will include a performance of The Joshua Tree in its entirety, with support from one of a number of  special guests including Mumford & Sons, OneRepublic and The Lumineers in North America and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds in Europe.

Live Nation announced on January 9 that U2 will return to select stadiums this year with U2: The Joshua Tree Tour 2017, in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the band’s classic album. Each show will include a performance of The Joshua Tree in its entirety, with support from one of a number of  special guests including Mumford & Sons, OneRepublic and The Lumineers in North America and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds in Europe.

Released to universal acclaim on March 9th,1987 and featuring hit singles “With Or Without You”,”I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” and “Where The Streets Have No Name”, The Joshua Tree was U2’s first #1 album in the U.S., topping the charts globally including the U.K. and Ireland, selling in excess of 25 million albums worldwide, and catapulting Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr “… from heroes to superstars” (Rolling Stone). Time Magazine put U2 on its cover in April 1987, proclaiming them “Rock’s Hottest Ticket” in a defining year for the band that saw their arena dates roll into stadium shows to accommodate escalating demand – setting them on course to become one of the greatest live acts in the world today.  The 12 months that followed saw the band create now-iconic moments: the traffic-stopping Grammy Award-winning music video on the roof of a Los Angeles liquor store, winning a BRIT Award and two Grammys – including Album of the Year – their first of 22 received to date, distinguishing U2 as the most awarded rock band in Grammy history.

U2’s fifth studio album The Joshua Tree was produced by Brian Eno and Daniel Lanois, and featured iconic artwork which cemented the career of photographer and director Anton Corbijn. Recording took place in Dublin at Windmill Lane Studios and Danesmoate, the house which subsequently became bassist Adam Clayton’s home.

Following the groundbreaking iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE Tour‘s arena shows in 2015, U2: The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 will see the band return to the stadium stage for the first time since 2009-2011’s record-shattering U2 360° Tour, the most successful tour in history seen by over 7.3 million fans worldwide.

U2: The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 will kick off in Vancouver on 12th May for a run of dates across North America and Europe, and will include U2’s first ever U.S. festival headline appearance at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival this summer, as well as a hometown show in Dublin’s Croke Park on 22nd July.

Tickets for the U2: The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 are on sale Monday, January 16th in Ireland, the UK and Europe and Tuesday, January 17th in the US and Canada. As usual, there is an exclusive priority presale for U2 Subscribers at U2.com from Wednesday, January 11th(9am) through Friday, January 13th (5pm) local times. Tickets will be general admission on the floor and reserved seating in the stands. There will be a 4 ticket limit for subscriber purchases and a 6 ticket limit commencing with public sales. In North America, all floor tickets will be paperless unless otherwise noted.

U2: The Joshua Tree Tour is produced by Live Nation Global Touring. UPS is the Official Logistics Provider of the tour.

NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES SUPPORT:
May 12 Vancouver, BC BC Place Mumford & Sons
May 14 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field Mumford & Sons
May 17 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium Mumford & Sons
May 20 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl The Lumineers
May 24 Houston, TX NRG Stadium The Lumineers
May 26 Dallas, TX AT&T Stadium The Lumineers
June 3 Chicago, IL Soldier Field The Lumineers
June 7 Pittsburgh, PA Heinz Field The Lumineers
June 8-11 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo Festival Multi-Artist
June 11 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium OneRepublic
June 14 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium OneRepublic
June 18 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field The Lumineers
June 20 Washington DC FedExField The Lumineers
June 23 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre The Lumineers
June 25 Boston, MA Gillette Stadium The Lumineers
June 28 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium The Lumineers
July 1 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium OneRepublic
EUROPEAN TOUR DATES SUPPORT:
July 8 London, UK Twickenham Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
July 12 Berlin, DE Olympic Stadium Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
July 15 Rome, IT Olympic Stadium Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
July 18 Barcelona, ES Olympic Stadium Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
July 22 Dublin, IE Croke Park Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
July 25 Paris, FR Stade de France Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
July 29 Amsterdam, NE Amsterdam Arena Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
August 1 Pittsburgh, PA Brussels, BE Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: www.u2.com & www.livenation.com

This article originally appeared in PR Newswire, and has been edited for brevity.

This week, our go-to Metallica track from Metallica’s latest album “Hardwired… to Self-Destruct” is “Moth Into Flame”! Check out the videos below and get to know more of the track:

Also, check out the whole “Hardwired… to Self-Destruct” album from Metallica here.

MUSIC

TEN TOP TRACKS
WEDNESDAY | 6PM

Stay up to date with Jam 88.3's weekly songs that stand out on the Ten Top Tracks. Tune in as Lambert and Jobim highlight the must-haves as strongly recommended by your
new music authority.

CHECK OUT THE COUNTDOWN

FRESH FILTER
MONDAY TO THURSDAY | 3 – 6 PM

Hosted by insider Russ Davis, this is the only radio program that features nothing but local independent music.

The show prides itself on being finely attuned to the independent music scene, featuring various genres and the latest local talent.

SLIDE
Your Soundtrack to the Weekend

Track after track that makes you point at your radio. You know your weekend doesn’t start without your fill of Slide. Wig out to standout tracks from 80’s 90’s and 2000’s as we fill up 24-hours worth of old school music that’ll never get old. From new wave to trip hop to grunge and more, better Fridays start with Slide.

DIFFERENT SUNDAY
SUNDAY | 6PM - 12MN

“Covers, Versions, and Everything in Between”

As the weekend draws to a close, dissolve under the sheets with Different Sunday. Get in deep with stripped down rare covers and hand-picked acoustic version to lose yourself in. Stave off those weekday blues and feel the difference only on Different Sunday.

REPUBLIK
SUNDAY | 12MN - 6PM

World Class Filipino Alternative
Time to break the mold and look beyond OPM. There's more to Pinoy pride here on Republik. From anthems that have rocked the decades to obscure home-grown tracks that you didn’t even know existed, Republik is the source for world class Filipino music. Finally, Filipino Alternative has found its home.

WRXP
The Weekend Rock Experience

Gimme Rock! Gimme Tinnitus! Gimme WRXP! A throwdown of ear splitting music meant to tear up your Saturdays. We’ve got classic rock legends, bombtracks and all the kinds of metal. It’s that day of the week where you you can lose control from your cruise control.

THE PUNK CONNECTION
SATURDAY | 4 - 6PM

THE PUNK CONNECTION is a celebration of Punk Rock and all its connections — from Punk to Ska to Hardcore and everything in between;created for radio by Renmin Nadela; hosted by Al Dimalanta, and Wendy Villuaneva. Each episode made by people who love Punk Rock -- for people who love Punk Rock. Revolutionizing the airwaves every Saturday.

BALIAN NG LEEG
SATURDAY | 7 - 9PM

Nagsama si Reg Rubio ng Greyhoundz at si Batas, ang two-time champion ng Fliptop, para sa pinakamabigat at pinakamaingay na dalawang oras sa radyo!

ROCK & ROLL MACHINE
SATURDAY | 9 PM - 12 MN

The Rock and Roll Machine with Cousin Hoagy spins out magical music with an eclectic mix of deep classic rock to soul, reggae, jazz and blues.
Hosted every Saturday on Jam 88.3's, "Weekend Rock Experience."

Cousin Hoagy's legendary programming is one of the country's longest running, radio rockin' blues experiences that educates, makes listeners think and explore. It turns you on!

Listen loud and don't forget World-wide streaming-breakfast in Manhattan or afternoon in Paris.

THE SELECTOR
SATURDAY | 10 - 11 AM
The Selector is a weekly two-hour show that covers all styles of music, from indie, dubstep, folk, soul, electro and everything in between. The show features interviews, mixes and exclusive live sessions from some of the most exciting British artists. Hosted by DJ and presenter Goldierocks,

The Selector presents an overview of all that is exciting and fresh in British music. The show reflects the brilliance and diversity of British music, promoting the sounds, talents and musical culture of modern Britain to an international audience.

HEADQUARTERS

Visit Us!

Unit 202 Strata 2000 Bldg., F. Ortigas Jr. Road, Ortigas Center, Pasig, Metro Manila

(632) 631-1526 (632) 631-8803

(632) 631-2526

jam883music@gmail.com

View on Google Maps

DOWNLOAD OUR MEDIA KIT

By downloading our media kit, not only will you know more about our shows, but you will also be one of the first to know about future events getting stirred up for you by Jam 88.3 - your only alternative radio station in the metro. Now click on!
Download Media Kit

POWERED BY JAM 88.3 & TIGER 22 MEDIA CORPORATION
Copyright © Jam 88.3. All rights reserved.
WEB DEVELOPMENT & HOSTED BY: ADROW CREATIVES, INC.