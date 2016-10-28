LIVE


Groove to the music and appreciate good art at Tagaytay Art Beat 2. It happens on February 4, 2017, at the Museo Orlina in Tagaytay City, and runs from 12 noon on February 4 to 2 AM on February 5. The event is jointly organized by Museo Orlina and Docdef Productions.

What to expect?

Expect great visual art from a curated selection of today’s emerging young artists, including Airell Segovia, Allison Tan, Anna Orlina, Dans Bermejo, Dee Jae Paeste, Erica Ng, Jess De Leon, John Paul Duray, Julia Tabor, Kara Pangilinan, Karen De La Fuente, Ku Rumillo, Lee Caces, Miguel Alberto Antonio, Tyang Karyel, Valerie Harley, and Vincent Kristan Quilop. There will also be a live mural by Dee Jae Paeste and Tyang Karyel, and a gig photo exhibit.

As for our musical participants, expect to shout, sing, and dance along with acts carefully chosen by our festival organizers. We are celebrating the music of those who have made significant contributions to the music community.

We have bands who have represented our country overseas, such as Music Matters 2015 representative Farewell Fair Weather, Baybeats 2015 participant She’s Only Sixteen, and two-time Awit awardees Conscious and the Goodness, who played at the Singapore Jazz Festival 2016. We have acts who have done projects overseas, such as the Ransom Collective and singer-songwriter Reese Lansangan. We are also featuring acts who have opened for visiting overseas acts, such as Fools and Foes, who have opened for Lucy Rose.

We are featuring acts who will open for the Ting Tings, Temper Trap, and Yuna at the upcoming Wanderland 2017 festival such as Ms. Lansangan, Tom’s Story, and Banna Harbera.

There will also also acts who have been Tagaytay Art Beat favorites and are among the most popular and in-demand acts today, such as Autotelic, SUD, and Jensen and the Flips. We’ve got acts who will add to our dance vibe with their unique musical stylings, including Motherbasss, Tandems ’91, Moonwlk, and Rob and The Hitmen, plus Logiclub’s CRWN, Ninno, and Dante x Amigo.

Finally, we are featuring Mayonnaise, a band which will make the crowd sing and shout along with their anthemic tunes. They are one of the most significant bands in the independent music scene.

Also, participants can expect food and beverage concessionaires and magicians performing up close on the festival grounds. Other activities lined up include:

– Up-close magic by Magic Manila;
– Silk screen printing, where guests can choose to have shirts or tote bags printed on the spot;
– A freedom wall, where guests can write/draw on the wall;
– Photo booths; and
– Merchants selling locally made products.

How can we get tickets?

Tagaytay Art Beat tickets are selling for 1000 pesos. Participants can also avail of a 1500 peso VIP pass package which includes free access to the Museo Orlina and its collection of art by Ramon Orlina, access to the roofdeck where they can meet and hang out with the artists, an event t-shirt, and other goodies from the festival. Those who want to go can check out our Facebook page for more details on how to order tickets.

What makes this different from last time?

Event organizer and Docdef Productions founder JB Balaquit says of this year’s edition, “We are excited to give this event a more bouncy feel with a bit of a hip-hop twist.” He adds, “Our production is a lot different from the first as we want to give a more festive feel and make sure to justify their money’s worth.” Finally, what does he hope the event would achieve? “We want it to be more fun, we want people to interact, make new friends, sing out loud and dance around.”

For more information on Tagaytay Art Beat, please contact Ren Aguila at renpaul@gmail.com. You may also visit our event page at  or check out our Facebook and Instagram accounts (tagaytayartbeat) for more details and updates on ticket ordering and the event itself.

Museo Orlina is located on Hollywood St., Hollywood Subdivision, Tolentino East, Tagaytay City, near the Sta. Rosa-Tagaytay Road crossing.

This week, our go-to Metallica track from Metallica’s latest album “Hardwired… to Self-Destruct” is “Now That We’re Dead”! Check out the videos below and get to know more of the track:

Also, check out the whole “Hardwired… to Self-Destruct” album from Metallica here.

RANK SONG TITLE
Album		 ARTIST LAST RANK NO. OF WEEKS
1 Laro
Papunta, Pabalik		 Autotelic 1 5
2 In The Morning, I’ll Be Better
Yours Conditionally		 Tennis 4 4
3 What’s the Algorithm
Remuda Triangle		 Pedicab 2 4
4 Wasting Time
Headcase/Hard To Read		 Day Wave 7 3
5 Crying In The Sunrise
I Dreamt I Was A Cowboy		 Miniature Tigers 8 3
6 Rattlesnake
Flying Microtonal Banana		 King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard 10 2
7 Outside
The Ride		 Catfish and the Bottlemen 3 6
8 Siberia
Favorite		 Ang Bandang Shirley NEW ENTRY
9 Ringer
(single)		 Cheats NEW ENTRY
10 Sigurado
(single))		 UDD NEW ENTRY

MUSIC

TEN TOP TRACKS
WEDNESDAY | 6PM

Stay up to date with Jam 88.3's weekly songs that stand out on the Ten Top Tracks. Tune in as Lambert and Jobim highlight the must-haves as strongly recommended by your
new music authority.

CHECK OUT THE COUNTDOWN

FRESH FILTER
MONDAY TO THURSDAY | 3 – 6 PM

Hosted by insider Russ Davis, this is the only radio program that features nothing but local independent music.

The show prides itself on being finely attuned to the independent music scene, featuring various genres and the latest local talent.

SLIDE
Your Soundtrack to the Weekend

Track after track that makes you point at your radio. You know your weekend doesn’t start without your fill of Slide. Wig out to standout tracks from 80’s 90’s and 2000’s as we fill up 24-hours worth of old school music that’ll never get old. From new wave to trip hop to grunge and more, better Fridays start with Slide.

DIFFERENT SUNDAY
SUNDAY | 6PM - 12MN

“Covers, Versions, and Everything in Between”

As the weekend draws to a close, dissolve under the sheets with Different Sunday. Get in deep with stripped down rare covers and hand-picked acoustic version to lose yourself in. Stave off those weekday blues and feel the difference only on Different Sunday.

REPUBLIK
SUNDAY | 12MN - 6PM

World Class Filipino Alternative
Time to break the mold and look beyond OPM. There's more to Pinoy pride here on Republik. From anthems that have rocked the decades to obscure home-grown tracks that you didn’t even know existed, Republik is the source for world class Filipino music. Finally, Filipino Alternative has found its home.

WRXP
The Weekend Rock Experience

Gimme Rock! Gimme Tinnitus! Gimme WRXP! A throwdown of ear splitting music meant to tear up your Saturdays. We’ve got classic rock legends, bombtracks and all the kinds of metal. It’s that day of the week where you you can lose control from your cruise control.

THE PUNK CONNECTION
SATURDAY | 4 - 6PM

THE PUNK CONNECTION is a celebration of Punk Rock and all its connections — from Punk to Ska to Hardcore and everything in between;created for radio by Renmin Nadela; hosted by Al Dimalanta, and Wendy Villuaneva. Each episode made by people who love Punk Rock -- for people who love Punk Rock. Revolutionizing the airwaves every Saturday.

BALIAN NG LEEG
SATURDAY | 7 - 9PM

Nagsama si Reg Rubio ng Greyhoundz at si Batas, ang two-time champion ng Fliptop, para sa pinakamabigat at pinakamaingay na dalawang oras sa radyo!

ROCK & ROLL MACHINE
SATURDAY | 9 PM - 12 MN

The Rock and Roll Machine with Cousin Hoagy spins out magical music with an eclectic mix of deep classic rock to soul, reggae, jazz and blues.
Hosted every Saturday on Jam 88.3's, "Weekend Rock Experience."

Cousin Hoagy's legendary programming is one of the country's longest running, radio rockin' blues experiences that educates, makes listeners think and explore. It turns you on!

Listen loud and don't forget World-wide streaming-breakfast in Manhattan or afternoon in Paris.

THE SELECTOR
SATURDAY | 10 - 11 AM
The Selector is a weekly two-hour show that covers all styles of music, from indie, dubstep, folk, soul, electro and everything in between. The show features interviews, mixes and exclusive live sessions from some of the most exciting British artists. Hosted by DJ and presenter Goldierocks,

The Selector presents an overview of all that is exciting and fresh in British music. The show reflects the brilliance and diversity of British music, promoting the sounds, talents and musical culture of modern Britain to an international audience.

