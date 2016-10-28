LIVE
Four new artists have just been added to the already jam-packed lineup of Singapore Laneway Festival 2017!
Our Top of the Class Artist from May 2016, King Gizzard and the Lizzard and the Lizard Wizard from Australia, along with Malaysia’s FROYA, and Singpaore’s POPTART and DJ A/K/A SOUNDS, will take on the festival’s stage on January 21. We are excited!
Check out the latest artist lineup below:
Be psyched! @kinggizzardband are coming to #LanewaySG. Also joining is are A/K/A SOUNDS (ATTAGIRL!), @FroyaMusic and @eatmepoptart. pic.twitter.com/E1W5LSI9BR— Laneway Festival SG (@LanewayFestSG) January 6, 2017
|RANK
|SONG TITLE
Album
|ARTIST
|LAST RANK
|NO. OF WEEKS
|1
|Laro
Papunta, Pabalik
|Autotelic
|6
|4
|2
|What’s the Algorithm
Remuda Triangle
|Pedicab
|7
|3
|3
|Outside
The Ride
|Catfish and the Bottlemen
|3
|5
|4
|In The Morning I’ll Be Better
Yours Conditionally
|Tennis
|8
|3
|5
|Absent Mind
Medyo Wakwak EP
|Nanay Mo
|1
|6
|6
|Sleep In The Heat
The Dream Is Over
|PUP
|1
|6
|7
|Wasting Time
Headcase/Hard To Read
|Day Wave
|10
|2
|8
|Crying in the Sunrise
I Dreamt I was a Cowboy
|Miniature Tigers
|9
|2
|9
|Destroyed by Hippie Powers
Teens of Denial
|Car Seat Headrest
|4
|5
|10
|Rattle Snake
Flying Microtonal Banana
|King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
|NEW
|ENTRY
Under his nom de plume TYCHO, San Francisco-based visual artist Scott Hanson creates meticulously composed minimal techno. His gorgeous album Awake was an electronic standout of 2014; an effortlessly beautiful 8-track release that emanates warmth. This year Tycho made his anticipated return with his new single ‘Division’. It comes from his new studio album, rumoured to drop right around Laneway this year. Psyched! Expanding live to a 4-piece, Tycho’s blissed-out show is tailor-made for a summer festival afternoon.
Tycho will be performing on St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival on January 21, 2017 at the Meadow, Gardens by the Bay. For more details, check out their official website.
This article has originally appeared in Singapore Laneway Festival.