Described by the Guardian as “think Bon Iver, with elements of folk and country, only given a Chicago soul makeover”, the band WHITNEY was formed in 2015. This was shortly after the break-up of member Max Kakacek and Julien Ehrlich’s previous band,Smith Westerns, in 2014.
The band’s debut album, Light Upon the Lake, was anointed Best New Music by Pitchfork. Being infinitely enjoyable, what is more amazing is how Whitney makes well-crafted, easy-on-the-ear music seem so easy to produce. Lyrically, Whitney (mostly) woos with the universal theme of heartbreak. Since the start of 2016, Whitney released the single No Woman, supported by a video and toured Europe in anticipation of the new album. They were also featured in SXSW Festival 2016.
Whitney’s toe-tapping vitality of the music invites endless joyful listens. We believe it’s the happiest sad music you ever did hear.
Check out the music video of Polly below:
Here’s the list of the 50 Staff Picks if you missed it over the weekend. The playlist is also on Spotify!
50. Basement Lung – High Hello
49. Benny Bunny Band – Pam Together
48. Diiv – Dopamine
47. Nada Surf – Cold To See Clear
46. Margaret Glaspy – You and I
45. The Radio Dept – Swedish Gun
44. Shonen Knife – Jump Into The New World
43. Milesexperience – Down
42. Peryodiko – Headrush
41. Lets Eat Grandma – Sax In The City
40. Swimming Tapes – Set The Fire
39. Johnoy Danao feat. Clara Benin – Right Time
38. Nanay Mo – Absent Mind
37. Biffy Clyro – Wolves Of Winter
36. Japanese Breakfast – Everybody Wants To Love You
35. Foster The People – The Unforeseeable Fate Of Mr. Jones
34. Elle King – Good Girls
33. Tennis – Ladies Don’t Play Guitar
32. Glass Animals – Life Itself
31. Jackie Zealous – Olympia
30. Autotelic – Gising
29. Garbage – Empty
28. Aurora – Conqueror
27. The Last Shadow Puppets – Bad Habits
26. Blink 182 – She’s Out Of Her Mind
25. Angel Olsen – Shut Up Kiss Me
24. Cheats – Summer
23. Coldplay – Up & Up
22. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Go Robot
21. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – People Vultures
20. Slaves feat. Mike D – Consume or Be Consumed
19. Santigold feat BC – Can’t Get Enough Of Myself
18. Two Door Cinema Club – Bad Decisions
17. Jagwar Ma – OB1
16. Yuck – Hearts In Motion
15. Pedicab – What’s The Algorithm
14. Miike Snow – Genghis Khan
13. Cheats – Drunk
12. Pupil – Cheap Thrill
11. The Strokes – Oblivius
10. Phantogram – You Don’t Get Me High Anymore
9. Green Day – Bang Bang
8. Car Seat Headrest – Destroyed By Hippie Powers
7. Prophets Of Rage – Prophets Of Rage
6. Ang Bandang Shirley – Umaapaw
5. Radiohead – Burn The Witch
4. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Dark Necessities
3. Tom’s Story – Anchors
2. Ely Buendia and The Itchyworms – Pariwara
1. Pixies – Um Chagga Lagga
|RANK
|SONG TITLE
Album
|ARTIST
|LAST RANK
|NO. OF WEEKS
|1
|Absent Mind
Medyo Wakwak EP
|Nanay Mo
|4
|4
|2
|Sleep in the Heat
The Dream is Over
|PUP
|1
|5
|3
|You Can Be You
Saintmotelevision
|Saint Motel
|3
|4
|4
|Destroyed By Hippie Powers
Teens of Denial
|Car Seat Headrest
|2
|3
|5
|Outside
The Ride
|Catfish and the Bottlemen
|7
|3
|6
|Shut Up and Kiss Me
My Woman
|Angel Olsen
|8
|2
|7
|Laro
Papunta Pabalik
|Autotelic
|10
|2
|8
|High Hello
Candelaria
|Basement Lung
|5
|6
|9
|What’s the Algorithm
Remuda Triangle
|Pedicab
|NEW
|ENTRY
|10
|In The Morning I’ll Be Better
Yours Conditionally
|Tennis
|NEW
|ENTRY