LIVE


NEWS

RANK SONG TITLE
Album		 ARTIST LAST RANK NO. OF WEEKS
1 In The Morning I’ll Be Better
Yours Conditionally		 Tennis 1 6
2 Siberia
Favorite		 Ang Bandang Shirley 6 3
3 Ringer
(single)		 Cheats 8 3
4 Sigurado
(single)		 UDD 9 3
5 What’s The Algorithm
Remuda Triangle		 Pedicab 2 6
6 Philosophize
Ocean		 Parekh & Singh 10 2
7 Laro
Papunta, Pabalik		 Autotelic 3 7
8 Rattlesnake
Flying Microtonal Banana		 King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard 3 7
9 Low
(single)		 Moses NEW ENTRY
10 Crying In The Sunrise
I Dreamt I Was A Cowboy		 Miniature Tigers 4 5

Get all set for Laneway Festival this weekend (Yes, it’s this Saturday!) with the Laneway Festival App. It has all the artists’ info you may need, event info, event map, and Laneway news. It also allows you to connect with their social media pages. On top of that, there is a SCHEDULE PLANNER WITH ALERTS, so you’ll be sure not to miss your favorite artists. How cool is that?

The app can  now be downloaded via App Store and Play Store. For more information, head on to goo.gl/qTdkk9

St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival is happening on January 21, 2017 at the Meadow, Gardens by the Bay.

This week, our go-to Metallica track from Metallica’s latest album “Hardwired… to Self-Destruct” is “Now That We’re Dead”! Check out the videos below and get to know more of the track:

Also, check out the whole “Hardwired… to Self-Destruct” album from Metallica here.

MUSIC

TEN TOP TRACKS
WEDNESDAY | 6PM

Stay up to date with Jam 88.3's weekly songs that stand out on the Ten Top Tracks. Tune in as Lambert and Jobim highlight the must-haves as strongly recommended by your
new music authority.

CHECK OUT THE COUNTDOWN

FRESH FILTER
MONDAY TO THURSDAY | 3 – 6 PM

Hosted by insider Russ Davis, this is the only radio program that features nothing but local independent music.

The show prides itself on being finely attuned to the independent music scene, featuring various genres and the latest local talent.

SLIDE
Your Soundtrack to the Weekend

Track after track that makes you point at your radio. You know your weekend doesn’t start without your fill of Slide. Wig out to standout tracks from 80’s 90’s and 2000’s as we fill up 24-hours worth of old school music that’ll never get old. From new wave to trip hop to grunge and more, better Fridays start with Slide.

DIFFERENT SUNDAY
SUNDAY | 6PM - 12MN

“Covers, Versions, and Everything in Between”

As the weekend draws to a close, dissolve under the sheets with Different Sunday. Get in deep with stripped down rare covers and hand-picked acoustic version to lose yourself in. Stave off those weekday blues and feel the difference only on Different Sunday.

REPUBLIK
SUNDAY | 12MN - 6PM

World Class Filipino Alternative
Time to break the mold and look beyond OPM. There's more to Pinoy pride here on Republik. From anthems that have rocked the decades to obscure home-grown tracks that you didn’t even know existed, Republik is the source for world class Filipino music. Finally, Filipino Alternative has found its home.

WRXP
The Weekend Rock Experience

Gimme Rock! Gimme Tinnitus! Gimme WRXP! A throwdown of ear splitting music meant to tear up your Saturdays. We’ve got classic rock legends, bombtracks and all the kinds of metal. It’s that day of the week where you you can lose control from your cruise control.

THE PUNK CONNECTION
SATURDAY | 4 - 6PM

THE PUNK CONNECTION is a celebration of Punk Rock and all its connections — from Punk to Ska to Hardcore and everything in between;created for radio by Renmin Nadela; hosted by Al Dimalanta, and Wendy Villuaneva. Each episode made by people who love Punk Rock -- for people who love Punk Rock. Revolutionizing the airwaves every Saturday.

BALIAN NG LEEG
SATURDAY | 7 - 9PM

Nagsama si Reg Rubio ng Greyhoundz at si Batas, ang two-time champion ng Fliptop, para sa pinakamabigat at pinakamaingay na dalawang oras sa radyo!

ROCK & ROLL MACHINE
SATURDAY | 9 PM - 12 MN

The Rock and Roll Machine with Cousin Hoagy spins out magical music with an eclectic mix of deep classic rock to soul, reggae, jazz and blues.
Hosted every Saturday on Jam 88.3's, "Weekend Rock Experience."

Cousin Hoagy's legendary programming is one of the country's longest running, radio rockin' blues experiences that educates, makes listeners think and explore. It turns you on!

Listen loud and don't forget World-wide streaming-breakfast in Manhattan or afternoon in Paris.

THE SELECTOR
SATURDAY | 10 - 11 AM
The Selector is a weekly two-hour show that covers all styles of music, from indie, dubstep, folk, soul, electro and everything in between. The show features interviews, mixes and exclusive live sessions from some of the most exciting British artists. Hosted by DJ and presenter Goldierocks,

The Selector presents an overview of all that is exciting and fresh in British music. The show reflects the brilliance and diversity of British music, promoting the sounds, talents and musical culture of modern Britain to an international audience.

HEADQUARTERS

Visit Us!

Unit 202 Strata 2000 Bldg., F. Ortigas Jr. Road, Ortigas Center, Pasig, Metro Manila

(632) 631-1526 (632) 631-8803

(632) 631-2526

jam883music@gmail.com

View on Google Maps

DOWNLOAD OUR MEDIA KIT

By downloading our media kit, not only will you know more about our shows, but you will also be one of the first to know about future events getting stirred up for you by Jam 88.3 - your only alternative radio station in the metro. Now click on!
Download Media Kit

POWERED BY JAM 88.3 & TIGER 22 MEDIA CORPORATION
Copyright © Jam 88.3. All rights reserved.
WEB DEVELOPMENT & HOSTED BY: ADROW CREATIVES, INC.