The synth-pop duo kept their promise and made a comeback in October by unveiling the title track of their upcoming album, Little Dark Age. February 2018 was the confirmed release date, and although waiting 2 more months might seem like forever, MGMT decided to bless our asses by granting us with one more single and a video that comes along with it, When You Die.

Similar to their first single, When You Die also has the same psychedelic-melancholic, gothic-friendly vibe. Oddly enough, the first 2 songs pretty much envision the album’s name: it isn’t little, but it sure is dark.

The single even has its own artwork: