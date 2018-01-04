It’s 2018 and we’ve got to start the year right, as we all claim. What better way to do it than to plan ahead and spend our hard earned money on music of course. So here’s a list of records scheduled for a January release.

JANUARY 12

BØRNS – Blue Madonna





Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Wrong Creatures



JANUARY 19

Fall Out Boy – Mania





Clean Bandit – I Miss You





tUnE-yArDs – I can feel you creep into my private life





The Go! Team – Semicircle





Belle & Sebastian – How to Solve Our Human Problems (Part 2)





JANUARY 26

Ty Segall – Freedom’s Goblin



Club 8 – Golden Island



Other records we’re excited for this year, so far:

* Palm Rock – Island

* The Wombats – Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life

* Born Ruffians – Uncle, Duke & The Chief

* Superorganism – Superogranism

* Tom Misch – Geography

* Vampire Weekend – Mitsubishi Macchiato

and other albums we’re expecting this year

* Frank Ocean

* Arctic Monkeys

* Jack White

* Florence + The Machine

* Gorillaz

* Grimes