It’s 2018 and we’ve got to start the year right, as we all claim. What better way to do it than to plan ahead and spend our hard earned money on music of course.  So here’s a list of records scheduled for a January release.

 

JANUARY 12

BØRNS – Blue Madonna

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Wrong Creatures

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


JANUARY 19
Fall Out Boy – Mania

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Clean Bandit – I Miss You

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


tUnE-yArDs – I can feel you creep into my private life

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


The Go! Team – Semicircle

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Belle & Sebastian – How to Solve Our Human Problems (Part 2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


JANUARY 26
Ty Segall – Freedom’s Goblin
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Club 8 – Golden Island

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other records we’re excited for this year, so far:
* Palm Rock – Island
* The Wombats – Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life
* Born Ruffians – Uncle, Duke & The Chief
* Superorganism – Superogranism
* Tom Misch – Geography
* Vampire Weekend – Mitsubishi Macchiato

and other albums we’re expecting this year
* Frank Ocean
* Arctic Monkeys
* Jack White
* Florence + The Machine
* Gorillaz
* Grimes

 

 

Tags:
04 Jan 2018
0

Leave a comment