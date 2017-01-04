Under his nom de plume TYCHO, San Francisco-based visual artist Scott Hanson creates meticulously composed minimal techno. His gorgeous album Awake was an electronic standout of 2014; an effortlessly beautiful 8-track release that emanates warmth. This year Tycho made his anticipated return with his new single ‘Division’. It comes from his new studio album, rumoured to drop right around Laneway this year. Psyched! Expanding live to a 4-piece, Tycho’s blissed-out show is tailor-made for a summer festival afternoon.

Tycho will be performing on St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival on January 21, 2017 at the Meadow, Gardens by the Bay. For more details, check out their official website.

This article has originally appeared in Singapore Laneway Festival.