The Foo Fighters are about to make a GRAND return after their “break” with an upcoming gut-breaking ninth record entitled Concrete and Gold. It’s been awhile since Sonic Highways spiraled into existence, so we’re having BIG expectations (that they’ll surely meet). The disc is due for release on the 15th of September through Roswell/RCA Records. The riot-band teamed up with an unexpected producer Greg Kurstin (Adele, Sia, Liam Gallagher). “I wanted it to be the biggest sounding Foo Fighters record ever. To make a gigantic rock record but with Greg Kurstin’s sense of melody and arrangement… Motorhead’s version of “Sgt. Pepper”… or something like that. Our noise and Greg’s big brain and all of his sophisticated arrangements and composition. So I think maybe Greg is the guy that we ask to be our producer because he’s never made a heavy rock record before and we’ve never worked with a pop producer.” Grohl mentioned in a statement.

Wanna know what makes the news even better? The Beatles’ bassist-singer Paul McCartney played drums for one of the songs included in the album. McCartney is obviously not the mystery pop star that Grohl has been teasing us with. “There’s one [guest] who is probably the biggest pop star in the world. He or she sings backup on one of the heaviest songs on the record. And we’re not telling anybody who it is.” the rock ‘n roll vocalist stated. Who could it be? Adele perhaps?

Concrete and Gold features 11 tracks, some of which have been consistently unveiled a bit earlier than expected. Grohl directed a music video for ‘Run’, the first official release from the album.