Here’s the list of the 50 Staff Picks if you missed it over the weekend. The playlist is also on Spotify!

50. Basement Lung – High Hello

49. Benny Bunny Band – Pam Together

48. Diiv – Dopamine

47. Nada Surf – Cold To See Clear

46. Margaret Glaspy – You and I

45. The Radio Dept – Swedish Gun

44. Shonen Knife – Jump Into The New World

43. Milesexperience – Down

42. Peryodiko – Headrush

41. Lets Eat Grandma – Sax In The City

40. Swimming Tapes – Set The Fire

39. Johnoy Danao feat. Clara Benin – Right Time

38. Nanay Mo – Absent Mind

37. Biffy Clyro – Wolves Of Winter

36. Japanese Breakfast – Everybody Wants To Love You

35. Foster The People – The Unforeseeable Fate Of Mr. Jones

34. Elle King – Good Girls

33. Tennis – Ladies Don’t Play Guitar

32. Glass Animals – Life Itself

31. Jackie Zealous – Olympia

30. Autotelic – Gising

29. Garbage – Empty

28. Aurora – Conqueror

27. The Last Shadow Puppets – Bad Habits

26. Blink 182 – She’s Out Of Her Mind

25. Angel Olsen – Shut Up Kiss Me

24. Cheats – Summer

23. Coldplay – Up & Up

22. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Go Robot

21. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – People Vultures

20. Slaves feat. Mike D – Consume or Be Consumed

19. Santigold feat BC – Can’t Get Enough Of Myself

18. Two Door Cinema Club – Bad Decisions

17. Jagwar Ma – OB1

16. Yuck – Hearts In Motion

15. Pedicab – What’s The Algorithm

14. Miike Snow – Genghis Khan

13. Cheats – Drunk

12. Pupil – Cheap Thrill

11. The Strokes – Oblivius

10. Phantogram – You Don’t Get Me High Anymore

9. Green Day – Bang Bang

8. Car Seat Headrest – Destroyed By Hippie Powers

7. Prophets Of Rage – Prophets Of Rage

6. Ang Bandang Shirley – Umaapaw

5. Radiohead – Burn The Witch

4. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Dark Necessities

3. Tom’s Story – Anchors

2. Ely Buendia and The Itchyworms – Pariwara

1. Pixies – Um Chagga Lagga