Here’s the list of the 50 Staff Picks if you missed it over the weekend. The playlist is also on Spotify!
50. Basement Lung – High Hello
49. Benny Bunny Band – Pam Together
48. Diiv – Dopamine
47. Nada Surf – Cold To See Clear
46. Margaret Glaspy – You and I
45. The Radio Dept – Swedish Gun
44. Shonen Knife – Jump Into The New World
43. Milesexperience – Down
42. Peryodiko – Headrush
41. Lets Eat Grandma – Sax In The City
40. Swimming Tapes – Set The Fire
39. Johnoy Danao feat. Clara Benin – Right Time
38. Nanay Mo – Absent Mind
37. Biffy Clyro – Wolves Of Winter
36. Japanese Breakfast – Everybody Wants To Love You
35. Foster The People – The Unforeseeable Fate Of Mr. Jones
34. Elle King – Good Girls
33. Tennis – Ladies Don’t Play Guitar
32. Glass Animals – Life Itself
31. Jackie Zealous – Olympia
30. Autotelic – Gising
29. Garbage – Empty
28. Aurora – Conqueror
27. The Last Shadow Puppets – Bad Habits
26. Blink 182 – She’s Out Of Her Mind
25. Angel Olsen – Shut Up Kiss Me
24. Cheats – Summer
23. Coldplay – Up & Up
22. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Go Robot
21. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – People Vultures
20. Slaves feat. Mike D – Consume or Be Consumed
19. Santigold feat BC – Can’t Get Enough Of Myself
18. Two Door Cinema Club – Bad Decisions
17. Jagwar Ma – OB1
16. Yuck – Hearts In Motion
15. Pedicab – What’s The Algorithm
14. Miike Snow – Genghis Khan
13. Cheats – Drunk
12. Pupil – Cheap Thrill
11. The Strokes – Oblivius
10. Phantogram – You Don’t Get Me High Anymore
9. Green Day – Bang Bang
8. Car Seat Headrest – Destroyed By Hippie Powers
7. Prophets Of Rage – Prophets Of Rage
6. Ang Bandang Shirley – Umaapaw
5. Radiohead – Burn The Witch
4. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Dark Necessities
3. Tom’s Story – Anchors
2. Ely Buendia and The Itchyworms – Pariwara
1. Pixies – Um Chagga Lagga
