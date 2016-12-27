Here’s the list of the 50 Staff Picks if you missed it over the weekend. The playlist is also on Spotify!

50. Basement Lung – High Hello
49. Benny Bunny Band – Pam Together
48.  Diiv –  Dopamine
47.  Nada Surf – Cold To See Clear
46.  Margaret Glaspy  – You and I
45.  The Radio Dept  – Swedish Gun
44. Shonen Knife  – Jump Into The New World
43. Milesexperience  – Down
42. Peryodiko  – Headrush
41. Lets Eat Grandma  – Sax In The City
40. Swimming Tapes  – Set The Fire
39. Johnoy Danao feat. Clara Benin  – Right Time
38. Nanay Mo  – Absent Mind
37. Biffy Clyro  – Wolves Of Winter
36. Japanese Breakfast  – Everybody Wants To Love You
35. Foster The People  – The Unforeseeable Fate Of Mr. Jones
34. Elle King  – Good Girls
33. Tennis  – Ladies Don’t Play Guitar
32. Glass Animals  – Life Itself
31. Jackie Zealous  – Olympia
30. Autotelic  – Gising
29. Garbage  – Empty
28. Aurora  – Conqueror
27. The Last Shadow Puppets  – Bad Habits
26. Blink 182  – She’s Out Of Her Mind
25. Angel Olsen  – Shut Up Kiss Me
24. Cheats  – Summer
23. Coldplay  – Up & Up
22. Red Hot Chili Peppers  – Go Robot
21. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard  – People Vultures
20. Slaves feat. Mike D  – Consume or Be Consumed
19. Santigold feat BC  – Can’t Get Enough Of Myself
18. Two Door Cinema Club  – Bad Decisions
17. Jagwar Ma  – OB1
16. Yuck  – Hearts In Motion
15. Pedicab  – What’s The Algorithm
14. Miike Snow  – Genghis Khan
13. Cheats  – Drunk
12. Pupil  – Cheap Thrill
11. The Strokes  – Oblivius
10. Phantogram  – You Don’t Get Me High Anymore
9. Green Day  – Bang Bang
8. Car Seat Headrest  – Destroyed By Hippie Powers
7. Prophets Of Rage  – Prophets Of Rage
6. Ang Bandang Shirley  – Umaapaw
5. Radiohead  – Burn The Witch
4. Red Hot Chili Peppers  – Dark Necessities
3. Tom’s Story  – Anchors
2. Ely Buendia and The Itchyworms  – Pariwara
1. Pixies  – Um Chagga Lagga