The upcoming EP will close the trilogy that began with 2016’s ‘Not The Actual Events‘!
Frontmant Trent Reznor finally announced the coming of Nine Inch Nails‘ third EP that will cap off their trilogy series that was continued with Add Violence last July. The long-awaited EP is set to be released before the end of June, according to Reznor.
The band then explained the reason behind the delay. They “started out with a rigid concept, having not written them all.”
“As we finished Add Violence, we found ourselves … it felt too predictable. It felt like we were forcing things. Musically and storytelling-wise. The reason this has been delayed is because it took us a while for—what has become the third EP—to reveal itself to us.”
