Romanian national Alin Marin, age 22, nicked 53 phones and stashed them in a full-length swimsuit concealed underneath his normalclothes. As stupid as it sounds (and looks), I don’t think anyone’s ever done that before, which I think is pretty damn unique…and also pretty damn weird.

According to the West Midlands Police, officers were aware that not-so-sneaky thieves normally targeted gigs and concerts, including Royal Blood show; so they mingled with the crowd as a part of a covert operation.

“This was organized pickpocketing… Marin went equipped to steal phones and took advantage of revellers enjoying themselves in the standing area,” Birmingham city centre Police Sergeant Julia Slater stated, “Many of the phones were taken from front jeans pockets, which people believe is a safer place to carry valuables, but due to the jostling in the mosh pit, they simply didn’t realise they’d been targeted. He slipped phones inside the swimsuit and effectively turned himself into a deposit box for the phones, allowing him to carry tens of phones concealed around his body.”

Marin jailed for three years at Birmingham Crown Court yesterday after admitting the offence.