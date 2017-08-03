‘The Man’ was premiered on June 28 as the lead single of the forthcoming album. Behind the funky, bass-driven track is a 36-year old Brandon Flowers talking to a younger, cockier version of himself; it’s a parody of his insecurities when he first started with the Killers. This is the kind of song you’d want to play in the background as you strut your way to the office errday. It’s danceable, it’s refreshing and it sounds like Daft Punk crossed with David Bowie. We’re smelling a solid return to the dance rock vibe.

The Killers also debuted the album’s second single ‘Run for Cover‘ at a show in Atlantic City back in June. It had that distinct, classic Killers sound that we’re all familiar with! As soon as the song opened with a guitar riff, we were certain it was going to be good.