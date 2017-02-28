#OnTheRadar | The best new music from the farthest corners of the internet, harvested fresh daily, for only the most discerning ears. The true audiophile’s tool for staying on top of your playlist game.

Monday Movie Mayhem | Think you know movies? Test your silver screen knowledge by correctly guessing random lines from famous movies! Do you have what it takes to take home the the tix?

Tequila Thursday | Drinking and driving has never been safer. Sit back, relax, and leave the drinking to the professionals, all the while spinning crazy new perspectives on current events and popular culture. Oh, and sometimes rock stars and celebrities drop by to drink too. It’s your barkada’s weekly inuman, on the air.

Tuesday Covers | It’s a twist on your favorite tracks, shamelessly mixing up the familiar with the new and exciting. Tuesday Covers features the treasured tributes to taking two by indie artists and label giants alike.