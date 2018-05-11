Alam Mo Ba? (Ang Gulo) is the newest single from Ang Bandang Shirley’s 2017 album Favorite. Riffs on the unclear back-and-forth that comes up when the certainty in relationships evaporates into vagueness are sung in two-part harmony over anthemic pop-rock, providing contrast. Is it happy or sad? Do you know? It is so confusing. To help with this confusion, the band teamed up with good friends Po Manila, because good friends help you when you’re confused. Thus, the “Alam Mo Bao”, caramel-glazed pork belly with fried rice noodles, herbs (cilantro, mint, thai basil) and edible flowers in a steamed bun was born.

WATCH Hype Rapper Pure Mind Quiet Heart reviews the “Alam Mo Bao”

The band will also release an accompanying music video helmed by acclaimed director JP Habac, featuring Elisse Joson enduring the monotony of everyday life through introspection and hope.

The event features a rare LONG SET by Ang Bandang Shirley!

Plus guests: Pure Mind Quiet Heart and Rusty Machines

May 19, 2018 / Saturday

Gates open at 6PM

123 Block (Out Of The Box Co, 123 Pioneer St. Kapitolyo, Pasig City)

Entrance is P300 includes:

1 Raffle ticket to win a Saucony Shoe Gift Pack!!!

P500 worth Saucony GC

Moonleaf Tea Shop It’s Maginhawa drink

And more freebies while supplies last! SO PLEASE COME EARLY!

Check out the event page for: WIDE EYED RECORDS MANILA AND SAUCONY PRESENTS: ALAM MO BAO LAUNCH AND ALAM MO BA? (ANG GULO) MUSIC VIDEO VIEWING PARTY!

##

