Here’s the list of the new music we added this week, Feb 05, 2018.

Anna Burch – Quit The Curse

Franco – All Nighter

Awolnation – Handyman

Hovvdy – In The Sun

CHVRCHES – Get Out

Belle and Sebastian – Show Me The Sun

Bahamas – Bad Boys Need Love Too

Jack White – Corporation

Slow Pulp – Preoccupied

JMSN – So Badly

Soccer Moommy – Cool

Ultimate Painting – Not Gonna Burn Myself Anymore

Cold War Kids – Free To Breathe

Farewell Fairweather feat Josh Villena – Sakali

Sandwich – Time Lapse

True Faith – Ako At Si Michael