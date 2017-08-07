What better way to end Lollapalooza than saving the best for last?

After performing 18 songs (encore included), Arcade Fire closed the festival (and the week) with an intimate cover of John Lennon’s ‘Mind Games’ that involved bits and pieces from Radiohead’s ‘Karma Police’, David Bowie’s ‘Oh, You Pretty Things’ and their very own ‘Wake Up‘ under Chicago’s belt last Sunday. The show felt so surreal as all the passionate—not to mention restless—members glistened individually onstage. Sounds would morph and progress smoothly into another, into another and into another; leaving most of their fans in awe and in tears.

The disco-nostalgic band launched their new album Everything Now on July 28 and have been playing heartfelt shows in celebration.