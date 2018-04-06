This morning, the world woke up to a crazy announcement from Arctic Monkeys: a pretty hip teaser video uploaded on YouTube.

Titled ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino‘, the band also shared its track-list, cover art, and of course, the release date of the full-length effort. The forthcoming tracks make for a “bold and brilliant album reflecting Turner’s ever more comprehensive creative vision,” according to the press release.

Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino will be released on May 11th