Arctic Monkeys really wrote a song called ‘The Ultracheese’, and I don’t know what it sounds like but I’m pretty sure it just saved 2018.
This morning, the world woke up to a crazy announcement from Arctic Monkeys: a pretty hip teaser video uploaded on YouTube.
Titled ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino‘, the band also shared its track-list, cover art, and of course, the release date of the full-length effort. The forthcoming tracks make for a “bold and brilliant album reflecting Turner’s ever more comprehensive creative vision,” according to the press release.
Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino will be released on May 11th
Tracklist:
1. Star Treatment
2. One Point Perspective
3. American Sports
4. Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino
5. Golden Trunks
6. Four Out Of Five
7. The World’s First Ever Monster Truck Front Flip
8. Science Fiction
9. She Looks Like Fun
10. Batphone
11. The Ultracheese
Arctic Monkeys are currently gearing up to play various shows across North America and Europe over the coming months. As-yet, they have not announced any UK tour of festival dates.
