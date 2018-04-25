It’s been 5 years since we were last gifted with an Avril Lavigne album—conspiracy theories have been thrown around, the sk8er boys are no longer sk8er boys, and well, the punk within us just disappeared along with the queen.

But we have exciting news for y’all: she’s back, and she’ll be releasing some new material! E! was fortunate enough to interview the singer for this year’s 25th annual Race To Erase MS gala. Lavigne said that she’ll be done with her album in two weeks; a release date will be announced later this year too!

“It’s a really powerful record,” the 33-year old singer told E!. “I’ve been working on this for three years. I can actually say this time I’m going to be done with this album in two weeks, and I will put it out this year.”

The new record is said to be very personal.

“I’ve been writing songs that are really just powerful and true and honest and sincere and I think people will really be able to relate to it,” Lavigne says. “I’ve gone through a lot of personal stuff in the past two years, and so I’ve really drawn from that. I mean, I always do, but this album is so different.”

“I’m doing everything I can, and I just want it to be ready and everything to be perfect. A lot of care has gone into this. All the waiting and the hard work on my end will pay off. I promise.”