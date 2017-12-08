Time to say goodbye to the Greenery as Pantone‘s Ultra Violet 18-3838 is game to take over the year of 2018!

As described by the color institute, Ultra Violet is a “dramatically provocative and thoughtful shade“. The color holds a strong statement, sending out political and social messages, just like most of Pantone’s previous color of the year selections. This year’s theme, however, focuses on the neverending struggle for women’s rights all over the globe.

“The Pantone Color of the Year has come to mean so much more than ‘what’s trending’ in the world of design; it’s truly a reflection of what’s needed in our world today,” vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, Laurie Pressman said.

Ultra Violet also calls to mind Alice Walker’s 1983 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Color Purple, which deals with racism in the United States.