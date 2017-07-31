Belle and Sebastian are back with a new track ‘We Were Beautiful’ since 2015’s Girls in Peacetime Wants To Dance.
And they’ll be in Asia this October too!
Oct 4 – Tokyo, Zepp University
Oct 5 – Osaka, Big Cat
Oct 7 – Asagiri, Asagiri Jam, Rainbow Stage
Stars dropped ‘Fluorescent Light’ after releasing ‘Privilege’ and ‘We Called It Love’ last June.
Purity Ring shared a new song in celebration of the 5 year anniversary of their debut album.
Arcade Fire’s record ‘Everything Now’ is out and we’re currently trippin on ‘Good God Damn’
Here’s the full list of the tracks we’ve included in our playlist this week:
The Warbly Jets – The Lowdown
Toro Y Moi – Mirage
Turnover – Sunshine Type
The Shivers – Soulmate
Oh Wonder – Solo
The Pains of Being Pure At Heart – When I Dance With You
Noire – Real Cool
Mutemath – Stroll On
J. Hutton – No Complaints,
Haim – Kept Me Crying
Purity Ring – Asido
Ty Segall – Is It Real
Mellow Fellow – Dancing
Acid Fairie Band – Baby I’m A Druid
Belle and Sebastian – We Were Beautiful
Stars – Fluorescent Light
Arcade Fire – Good God Damn
