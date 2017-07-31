Belle and Sebastian are back with a new track ‘We Were Beautiful’ since 2015’s Girls in Peacetime Wants To Dance.

And they’ll be in Asia this October too!

Oct 4 – Tokyo, Zepp University

Oct 5 – Osaka, Big Cat

Oct 7 – Asagiri, Asagiri Jam, Rainbow Stage

Stars dropped ‘Fluorescent Light’ after releasing ‘Privilege’ and ‘We Called It Love’ last June.

Purity Ring shared a new song in celebration of the 5 year anniversary of their debut album.

Arcade Fire’s record ‘Everything Now’ is out and we’re currently trippin on ‘Good God Damn’

Here’s the full list of the tracks we’ve included in our playlist this week:

The Warbly Jets – The Lowdown

Toro Y Moi – Mirage

Turnover – Sunshine Type

The Shivers – Soulmate

Oh Wonder – Solo

The Pains of Being Pure At Heart – When I Dance With You

Noire – Real Cool

Mutemath – Stroll On

J. Hutton – No Complaints,

Haim – Kept Me Crying

Purity Ring – Asido

Ty Segall – Is It Real

Mellow Fellow – Dancing

Acid Fairie Band – Baby I’m A Druid

Belle and Sebastian – We Were Beautiful

Stars – Fluorescent Light

Purity Ring – Asido

Arcade Fire – Good God Damn