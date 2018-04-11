Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong recently took to Instagram to give us hints about this new side-project ‘The Longshot‘, which appears to be a four-piece band.

The project’s new album ‘Love is for Losers‘ is expected to come soon, according to Armstrong. It will also feature a few songs from his film debut ‘Ordinary World’.

The first preview for ‘Love is for Losers‘ was sent to one of ALT 105.3‘s DJs in a small mysterious box. The song was later on leaked to YouTube.

Nobody knows who the rest of the band members are, but rumor has it that it could be one or both of Armstrong’s sons, Mike Dirnt, Tre Cool, and Jeff Matika.

Meanwhile, his OG band may be taking some time off the road, but they’re currently working on some bits and pieces for a movie adaptation of their comeback album ‘American Idiot‘. According to Armstrong’s interview with NME, HBO gave them a ‘green light’. He’ll be reprising his own Broadway role as ‘St. Jimmy.’

“That’s the plan right now, yeah,” the singer said. “We’ve got a green light from HBO, and the script is currently going through a couple of rewrites here and there, so I’m not sure when exactly we’re going to start shooting, but it’s definitely all systems go at the moment.”