Bob Dylan will make his way back to Singapore in August this year. The concert will be part of his Asia Tour, which also includes Hong Kong and other cities in the region. He was previously there in 2011 as part of Timbre’s Rock & Roots.

The one-night concert at The Star Theatre will be the perfect showcase of the brilliant songwriting of one of America’s most influential musicians.

Dylan cemented his role as a change-maker in a culture where songwriting has always been a vital force, more than half a century ago: He redefined the folk music genre by unapologetically plugging in an electric guitar. Till today, the enigmatic musician confounds all expectations, producing work that’s at once mesmerising and thought-provoking.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday (05/14) at 10AM, and are priced from $128 to $248. You can order through ticketing agency Apactix and SingPost outlets.