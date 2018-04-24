Comprised of Nikki Cabardo, Kakoy Legaspi, Wowie Ansano, Pards Tupas, Joseph Cabanero, Jeric Sta. Ana, Mike Luis, Jj Pimpinio, Rico Sobrevinas, and Wendell Garcia, the homegrown jazz band Brass Pas Pas Pas Pas are set to launch a new music video for ‘YONIP’—alongside DAKILA—on Friday, April 27 at Tomato Kick, Tomas Morato!

The event will feature performances by Stick Figgas, Malana, Banna Harbera, Kat Agarrado, and a Brass Pas Pas Pas Pas collaboration with Diego Mapa!

Ticket prices are at PHP250. Plus, you get a free beer!