The Sheffield-based bad boys Bring Me The Horizon just made a banging comeback with their brand new single, Mantra, which is specifically included in the upcoming follow-up effort to That’s The Spirit, entitled amo. The highly-anticipated full-length record will be dropping on January 11, 2019 through RCA/SONY.

Yearning for better news? The quintet will be embarking on a MASSIVE world tour soon! We’re gonna stay on the lookout for dates.

Of the release, Oli says: “amo is a love album that explores every aspect of that most powerful emotion. It deals with the good the bad and the ugly, and as a result we’ve created an album that’s more experimental, more varied, weird, and wonderful than anything we’ve done before.”