About damn time!
After debuting on the radio just last Tuesday, @bulletdumas ‘ new song Tugtog has just been released!
Listen to it here: https://t.co/0H8j66rb2J pic.twitter.com/8OyJgCi949
— Stages Sessions (@stagessessions) May 4, 2018
After premiering ‘Tugtog’ on All Good Radio last Tuesday, May 1, the ever-so talented homegrown artist Bullet Dumas makes his newest single available via Spotify today!
A lyric video for Tugtog was also uploaded to YouTube last month. You can watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uwnJkP0r_wI
Listen to ‘Tugtog’ below
