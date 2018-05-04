About damn time!

After premiering ‘Tugtog’ on All Good Radio last Tuesday, May 1, the ever-so talented homegrown artist Bullet Dumas makes his newest single available via Spotify today!

A lyric video for Tugtog was also uploaded to YouTube last month. You can watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uwnJkP0r_wI

Listen to ‘Tugtog’ below

Tags:
04 May 2018
0

Leave a comment