Calpurnia just announced debut EP, along with the release of their new song ‘Louie’

Not long ago, the Finn Wolfhard-fronted band Calpurnia released their debut single ‘City Boy‘. The world went mental after that.

Lucky for us, the band finally announced the release date of their first ever EP ‘Scout’—it’s coming out on June 15! The quartet also dropped ‘Louie‘, another single, along with the announcement.

“‘Louie’ is the lively and colourful product of a studio transformation. This track features Colin Croom on piano, with himself and Cadien Lake James contributing the choir-boy harmonies and backing vocals that come in as the song builds,” lead guitarist Ayla Tesler-Mabe says. “It was definitely the intention to record a song that sounded as live as possible, and we sincerely hope that this energy comes through to the listener when you listen to this track.”

The song was written from the perspective of a guy who would always leave his partner behind, despite everything she’s done. “…he never shows up. The guitar solo is meant to convey the longing she feels for him to come home, and the loneliness she feels without him at her side.” Ayla adds.

Cadien Lake James, Twin Peaks’ frontman, helped manage the EP, and contributed some ‘choir-boy harmonies’ to ‘Louie‘.

Scout EP Tracklist: