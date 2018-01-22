Here’s the list of the tracks we’ve included today, January 22!

Destroyer – Stay Lost

Car Seat Headrest – Nervous Young Inhumans

Bleachers – Alfies Song (Not So Typical Love Song)

Boyo – A Social Death By Proximity (In Hollywood)

Eels – The Deconstruction

Shitkid – Oh Me I’m Never

Pond – Fire In The Water

Remy – Coco Pebbles

Son Little – Mad About You

The Fratellis – I’ve Been Blind

The Spook School – Body

Vance Joy – We’re Going Home

The Hunna – Flickin’ Your Hair

Caroline Rose – Soul No. 5

Young Fathers – In My View

Hinds – New For You

Sunflower Bean – Crisis Fest

Hippo Campus – buttercup

Sylvan Esso – PARAD(w/m)E

The Decemberists – Severed

The Radio Dept. – Your True Name

The Vaccines – I Can’t Quit

Fall Out Boy – Church

The Wombats – Cheetah Tongue

Naked Giants – TV

The Dawn – Sigurista

She’s Only Sixteen – Magic

Taken By Cars – Nomads

Follow this Spotify playlist. We update it every week!