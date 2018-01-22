Here’s the list of the tracks we’ve included today, January 22!
Destroyer – Stay Lost
Car Seat Headrest – Nervous Young Inhumans
Bleachers – Alfies Song (Not So Typical Love Song)
Boyo – A Social Death By Proximity (In Hollywood)
Eels – The Deconstruction
Shitkid – Oh Me I’m Never
Pond – Fire In The Water
Remy – Coco Pebbles
Son Little – Mad About You
The Fratellis – I’ve Been Blind
The Spook School – Body
Vance Joy – We’re Going Home
The Hunna – Flickin’ Your Hair
Caroline Rose – Soul No. 5
Young Fathers – In My View
Hinds – New For You
Sunflower Bean – Crisis Fest
Hippo Campus – buttercup
Sylvan Esso – PARAD(w/m)E
The Decemberists – Severed
The Radio Dept. – Your True Name
The Vaccines – I Can’t Quit
Fall Out Boy – Church
The Wombats – Cheetah Tongue
Naked Giants – TV
The Dawn – Sigurista
She’s Only Sixteen – Magic
Taken By Cars – Nomads
Follow this Spotify playlist. We update it every week!
