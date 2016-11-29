Clams Casino, New Jersey based hip-hop producer, is set to perform next year in Singapore’s Laneway Festival 2017.

Since introducing his electronic hip-hop beats in his Intrumentals mixtape series; he has then become “widely credited as[sic] laying down the template for modern rap music.” His latest album 32 Levels released in July of this year, features what he claims as a new chapter of his music. As he shared in an interview with Blair Magazine, the new experience he gained in working with guest vocalists took his music to a different direction. Artists featured in this 12-track album are A$AP Rocky, Lil B, Vince Staples, and more.

Watch All Nite’s music video featuring Vince Staples:

