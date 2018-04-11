CHVRCHES‘ forthcoming album ‘Love Is Dead‘ is coming out on May 25 via Virgin Records (UK) and Glassnote Records (US).

So far, the trio shared a couple of songs from the album: Get Out, My Enemy, and Never Say Die. Now they’ve just released another preview track called Miracle.

“It’s an album about growing up and coming to terms with the fact that there are great things in the world and there are awful things in the world and that you can’t get one without the other,” Lauren Mayberry explained.

“We’re fucked, the world is fucked,” Iain Cook adds. “But there’s an ellipses at the end. It’s Love Is Dead. Like, how did we get to this point? And how do we move on from this point? It’s Love Is Dead, we’re fucked, what’s next?”