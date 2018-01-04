Folk singer-songwriter and award-winning bass player Cynthia Alexander is making a comeback with a new album Even Such Is Time on January 13, 2018 at the Music Museum. The album was partially funded by an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign.

“This album was always going to be less produced than the previous albums were,” Alexander said in a recent interview with Esquire. “I wanted this one to be more stripped down, more intimate, mostly guitar and voice.”

We have more good news! Opening for Cynthia’s comeback concert is independent nonet Ben&Ben!

This event is presented by Organisasyon ng Pilipinong Mang-aawit (OPM) and SOS Movement, in partnership with Gabi Na Naman Productions and Vandals On The Wall.

Tickets priced at 2,500 PHP, 2,000 PHP, 1,500 PHP, and 1,000 PHP are on sale via Ticketworld outlets. You may also contact OPM office at 631-1022 / 633 0640, SOS Movement office at 6310771 / 09178017270 or Music Museum at 721 0635 / 721 6726 for tickets.