The second Deadpool movie was supposed to come out on June 1, 2018, but was then moved to an earlier release, May 18, 2018—which positions well for the Memorial Day weekend, Deadline reports.

A teaser was released earlier last year, which had a bunch of easter eggs and references such as an X-MEN brand synergy, a familiar theme song, grafittis, and other sneaky movie references.

Watch the teaser below: