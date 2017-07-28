After a personal release in March, Michael Angelakos officially dropped a splendiferous new album ‘Tremendous Sea of Love’ under his moniker Passion Pit on July 28!

All royalties will be going to the The Broad Institute / Stanley Center in Massachusetts. Bipolar disorder has been a constant bedfellow with the Passion Pit ringleader for nearly a decade, which led him into funding a psychiatric research. Sometime around February, the frontman launched The Wishart Group, an advocacy to support musicians by providing them with legal, educational and healthcare services.

Tremendous Sea of Love acts as the artist’s journal–an open door to Michael Angelakos’ mind and heart. The record as a whole is tremendously raw, honest, kind, and adventurous; the progression and intimacy of each song is just incredible. If you loved his last album Kindred, then maybe this could be your cup of tea!

TSOL is now available on Amazon, iTunes and Spotify! What’s your favorite Passion Pit song?