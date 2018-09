Fall Out Boy finally released an EP based on their 2008 demo “Lake Effect Kid“. Personally, this EP is the best FOB has released since they reunited, and it’s only because there are actual guitars in the production. Oops.

The quartet took to Twitter to announce the EP’s arrival. “This is our love letter to Chicago.”

Subsequent to the new effort’s release, the band shared an accompanying video for City In a Garden, in which they described as “a glimpse at all the madness throughout the years.”