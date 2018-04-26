Last month, the English four-piece band Arctic Monkeys announced their upcoming full-length effort ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino‘, shared its cover art, release date, and even its track list.

However, we won’t be getting any teaser track until its May 11th release.

Well, we’ve waited this long, so why not wait a teeny bit more? May is coming sooner than we think, and we’re pretty pumped about it.

Do you think the band changed their sound entirely? Or is it just AM 2.0? Or something way better? Ahhh, I feel like a kid again. The excitement is consuming me whole.