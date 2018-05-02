It’s going to be their first release since their 2015 album ‘How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful‘.
Guess who’s back with more music in their back pocket? Florence + The Machine!
The Florence Welch-fronted band (finally) launched their official Instagram account to share the news about their upcoming single ‘Hunger‘ and its scheduled May 3 release.
‘Hunger‘ could potentially be the lead single from their upcoming album!
Also, the band released an exclusive single for this year’s Record Store Day called ‘Sky Full of Song.
Listen to ‘Sky Full Of Song’
