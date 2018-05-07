We’re finally seeing Florence + The Machine in full light again—with a vibrant & fresh music video for her latest single ‘Hunger‘. The new era of Florence Welch seems so incredibly raw and hopeful, given all of the earthy symbolism. It’s almost as if she’s incapable of making “bad music”.

Hunger symbolizes our need to fill the void with things we deem to be important: drugs, success, validation, and things that are mistaken for love. ”This song is about the ways we look for love in things that are perhaps not love, and how attempts to feel less alone can sometimes isolate us more,” the singer explained. “I guess I made myself more vulnerable in this song to encourage connection, because perhaps a lot more of us feel this way than we are able to admit. Sometimes when you can’t say it, you can sing it.”

The song still possess the signature F+TM sound: powerful, spellbinding vocals, sentimental lyrics that could come out of Welch’s journal, and a chorus that makes it impossible for us to keep our hips & shoulders from swaying like brand new leaves under the Spring sunshine.

F+TM’s eagerly-awaited fourth album ‘High As Hope’ will come out on 29th June via Virgin EMI. Check out its tracklist below.

01 June

02 Hunger

03 South London Forever

04 Big God

05 Sky Full Of Song

06 Grace

07 Patricia

08 100 Years

09 The End Of Love

10 No Choir