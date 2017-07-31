Hey Singapore, remember that one time Foo Fighters had to mercilessly cancel their concert scheduled for March 2, 2012 due to vocalist David Grohl’s medical condition (that they never really mentioned what)? Don’t get me wrong, I was worried sh*tless when I saw the news, but it’s been more than 20 years since they last visited Singapore and I thought that were finally going to bust the streak. However, they DID say that they were going to continue the show in the not-so-distant future; everyone waited patiently for that, but some of you lost sight of that light at the end of the tunnel.

Well it’s time to thank the stars because Foo Fighters stood by their word and posted a new update on their official Facebook page announcing that THEY WILL BE GOING TO SOME PARTS OF ASIA THIS AUGUST, INCLUDING SINGAPORE! And you know what’s even more awesome? We’re giving away free tickets on air! Just tune in and wait for the Jam jocks’ cue. Are you excited?

For more deets, you can visit their website or check out the poster below!