Franco’s latest record ‘Flight‘ has been released today! It has 10 tracks including the singles Mondaze, Best I Ever, Breaking For The Weekend, and the latest, which premiered on All Good Radio last night, All Nighter. We’re totally digging the new single by the way.

Tracklist:

1 Afterburn 4:10

2 Last Word 4:57

3 All Nighter 4:51

4 Mondaze 4:43

5 Lost In Your Universe 4:22

6 Best I Ever 5:06

7 Aurora Sunrise 4:52

8 Rebirth 4:19

9 Breaking For The Weekend 4:49

10 Goodbye, Goodnight 5:10

Catch them perform live at Johnny B Good, Makati (formerly Hard Rock Cafe) on Feb 14.

You can purchase it on iTunes or listen to it on Spotify.