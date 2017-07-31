It’s nearly inevitable for our local bands and solo rockstars to create something that won’t bring out the animal in us! That’s why this October 19, the biggest, loudest and most glorious bands in the country are brought together for a one-night-only legendary concert for the first time in history, all thanks to the Rockfordproductions Inc.!

Full Blast Pinoy Super Bands is going to showcase artists who are known as giants during their time to tickle your rakista fantasies! That’s right, we’re never too old (or too young) to love a bit of rock ‘n roll.

Timeless OPM rock geniuses such as Lolita Carbon of Asin and the boys, The Wuds, The Youth, Queso, Dong Abay, Maria Cafra, Basti Artadi, Juan de la Cruz with its original members Mike Hanopol, Wally Gonzales and Pepe Smith are all going to perform their iconic anthems that are guaranteed electrify your eardrums! Come on over for an epic night out and feast your eyes on the evolution of the purest OPM rock ‘n roll music onstage!

Opening acts will be independent bands, Grace Note, Suicidal Genius, Banda ni Kleggy and reggae rock band the Chongkeys!

Full Blast Pinoy Super Band will take place this October 19 at the Cuneta Astrodome! Tickets are currently selling so you can get yours now at Ticketnet. For updates and more information, call 0916-6392291 or visit Rockfordproductions’ official Facebook page!