Someone did it. Someone actually did it. A dude under the moniker “Doctor Brixx” just took Gerard Way’s vocals from “Welcome To The Black Parade“, slapped it on top of Taylor Swift’s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together“, and called it “My Chemical Romance is Never Ever Getting Back Together“. RUDE.

The outcome was pretty weird, but honestly… It made a Taylor Swift song a little bit bearable, don’t you think?

Doctor Bixx mashed up a bunch of other songs, from Sleeping With Sirens vs. Jonas Borthers, Fall Out Boy vs. Jason Derulo, Blink 182 vs. Katy Perry and a ton more. Y’know what? I’m having what this guy’s having.