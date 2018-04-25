Last year, Lianne went to Good Vibes Festival in Malaysia and interviewed 1/2 of Phoenix and The Kooks, among many other artists.

Good Vibes Festival is a two-day rain or shine event with a bunch of international and local acts. The full festival lineup for 2018 has finally been announced and we are living for it. This year, they’re having Lorde, ODESZA, Honne, Louis The Child, The Neighbourhood, Nick Murphy, Alt-J, Majid Jordan, Petit Biscuit, SG Lewis, What So Not, Altimet & The Kawan Band, Noh Salleh, Kyoto Protocol, Froya, Dangerdisko, Pastel Lite, Emir Hermono, Bil Musa, Naufal & I-Sky, Zamaera, Lunadira, A-Kid, Dan $hivm DJ Nesh, Fatim, Jhin, Mass Music, Senna, Roshan, DJ vIN, reddi Rocket, Lionel Rizki, $miley, and a WHOLE LOT MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED! Just like always, the festival will be held at The Ranch at Gohtong Jaya, Genting Highlands from July 21 to 22.

Tickets will be available on Good Vibes’ website on April 21 at 11am, with General Admission tickets starting at RM330 (early bird) and going to up RM360, 380 and 400 in the next phases. Two-day VIP passes are RM550.

For more details and tickets, head on over to their site.