Known for their rocking classics ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine‘, ‘November Rain‘, and ‘Paradise City‘, Guns N’ Roses are finally headed to Manila as part of their ‘Not in this Lifetime‘ tour. The LA-based band will also be visiting Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Taipei, and Abu Dhabi.

GNR’s core members Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan are performing together for the first time in 23 years.

You can catch GNR on November 11, 2018 at the Philippine Arena!

Tickets will go on sale June 9 with the following prices:

Platinum – ₱14,850

Lower Box A Premium – ₱12,750

Lower Box A Regular – ₱9,600

Lower Box B Premium – ₱7,500

Lower Box B Regular – ₱5,400

Upper Box A – ₱2,250

Upper Box B Premium – ₱1,500

UB B Regular – ₱1,000

UB B Sides – ₱800