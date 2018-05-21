We’re out here waiting for November Rain!
We're not done here yet...— Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) May 19, 2018
New #GnFnR #NotInThisLifetime Tour dates have been added for 2018.
Visit https://t.co/oEXW8XVfgA for more information pic.twitter.com/xHx6TwszwB
Known for their rocking classics ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine‘, ‘November Rain‘, and ‘Paradise City‘, Guns N’ Roses are finally headed to Manila as part of their ‘Not in this Lifetime‘ tour. The LA-based band will also be visiting Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Taipei, and Abu Dhabi.
GNR’s core members Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan are performing together for the first time in 23 years.
You can catch GNR on November 11, 2018 at the Philippine Arena!
Tickets will go on sale June 9 with the following prices:
Platinum – ₱14,850
Lower Box A Premium – ₱12,750
Lower Box A Regular – ₱9,600
Lower Box B Premium – ₱7,500
Lower Box B Regular – ₱5,400
Upper Box A – ₱2,250
Upper Box B Premium – ₱1,500
UB B Regular – ₱1,000
UB B Sides – ₱800
