Described by the Guardian as “think Bon Iver, with elements of folk and country, only given a Chicago soul makeover”, the band WHITNEY was formed in 2015. This was shortly after the break-up of member Max Kakacek and Julien Ehrlich’s previous band,Smith Westerns, in 2014.

The band’s debut album, Light Upon the Lake, was anointed Best New Music by Pitchfork. Being infinitely enjoyable, what is more amazing is how Whitney makes well-crafted, easy-on-the-ear music seem so easy to produce. Lyrically, Whitney (mostly) woos with the universal theme of heartbreak. Since the start of 2016, Whitney released the single No Woman, supported by a video and toured Europe in anticipation of the new album. They were also featured in SXSW Festival 2016.

Whitney’s toe-tapping vitality of the music invites endless joyful listens. We believe it’s the happiest sad music you ever did hear.

Check out the music video of Polly below:

