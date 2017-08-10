Just a quick rundown.

Her’s, a Liverpool based pop duo consisting of Stephen Fitzpatrick and Audun Laading. The pair bonded over a love of peculiar, sardonic humour and wide eyed observations. They dropped their new album ‘Songs of Her’s‘ last May. ‘Cool With You’ is the track we’ve selected on repeat.

Setting up for the release of their record, The War On Drugs shares the third single ‘Pain’. The album ‘A Deeper Understanding‘ will be available on Aug 25.

‘Had It All’ is the new single from Kansas City trio Hembree, taken from their upcoming EP of the same name out November 3rd on Ribbon Music. The EP features four new songs, including the title track, plus the band’s standout single from last year, ‘Holy Water’

Terror Watts recently released their self-titled debut EP last May 26, via PNKSLM Recordings, along with the new standalone single ‘Tough Guy’

Alvvays are releasing the new album ‘Antisocialites’ on September 8. We’ve included the second single ‘Dreams Tonite’

Rooney is back! We’re playing ‘Day 2 Day’ taken from the recently released 6-track EP called El Cortez.

Here’s the full list of the tracks :

The War On Drugs – Pain

Her’s – Cool With You

Terror Watts – Tough Guy

Alvvays – Dreams Tonite

Rooney – Day 2 Day

Hembree – Had It All

Black Kids – If My Heart Is Broken

You may listen to this Spotify playlist. It contains the most recent tracks we’ve included in our library.