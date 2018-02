Here’s the list of new music this week!

Garden Party – Real Tapes

Dansu – Run

Madus – Find Another Girl

Hockey Dad – I Wanna Be Everybody

Robert Earl Thomas – I Remember

Pedicab – Alipin

Rhye – Count To Five

Chemtrails – A Killer Or A Punchline

MGMT – Me & Michael

Farewell Fair Weather – Sakali

Alex In Wonderland – Ligaw

Albert Hammond Jr. – Muted Beatings

DZ Deathrays – Like People