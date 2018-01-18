If you’re around Kuala Lampur, you’re in luck! Because Penn will be playing 2 shows on the 18th and 19th of January in KL, Malaysia. This one’s pretty last minute, as Ian Penn told Bandwagon that his initial plan was to witness Fleet Foxes’ perform live.

Here are the venues:

January 18 – Merdekarya

January 19 – The Gaslight

“I’ll play alongside local artists in both of my shows. I’ll open the night for Brendan de Cruz in Gaslight, that should be fun“, the homegrown folksinger also told Bandwagon.

A massive congratulations are in order for Penn, as he just reached a new milestone in his music career—performing overseas for the first time!