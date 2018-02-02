It was 2015 when CHVRCHES released their second album Every Open Eye and we haven’t hrard from them since-until they made a sizzling comeback with a brand spankin’ new song called “Get Out“—a collaboration with Greg Kurstin. “Working with Greg was so different to what we’d done before, but it also felt so comfortable and like he’d been in our band forever,” Chvrches said in a statement. “He doesn’t try to make you write a certain kind of song. He just listens and then Jedi puppet masters the best work out of you. The opening synth riff of ‘Get Out’ was the first thing to emerge on our first day in the studio with him.”

