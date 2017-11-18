Incubus are set to return on February 17, 2018 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, all thanks to one of the premier event production companies in the country, Ovation Productions, the group that also did Incubus’ previous concerts in Manila!

Made up of Brandon Boyd, Jose Pasillas, Mike Einziger, Ben Kenney, and Chris Kilmore—The band was formed in 1991 and had released a total of 4 live albums, and 8 studio albums, including their latest 8 released in April 2017.

The band continues to provide unique sounds and experiment their way around various genres such include funk metal, alt rock, nu-metal and hard rock. Incubus is well-known for their rock anthems Wish You Were Here, Megalomaniac, Anna Molly, Drive, Pardon Me, Are You In?, Nice To Know You, among others.

“As a band, we’re collectively interested in challenging ourselves and hopefully finding new, innovative ways of writing music,” stats frontman, Brandon Boyd. “That ethos has kept things interesting for us.”