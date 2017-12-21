P!ATD has definitely got a thing for Christmas bops. I mean seriously, they already had us with their classic cover of “White Christmas,” but here they are, delivering yet another surprise festive tune entitled “Feels Like Christmas.”

It’s only been 17 hours, but the song is already trending at No. 11 on YouTube with a total of 72,000+ likes!

Urie sings about the joyous wonders of playing around like children on Christmas day, and decking the halls. Santa better shower this guy with a sleigh-load of presents, because we just got ourselves a festive elf with a heart of gold!

Brendon Urie got a wee bit cheesy in a Twitter thread and goes:

Thank you all for making this year my favorite so far. Through the hard times and the beautiful moments, I’m glad we’re always there to lift each other up. I’m so excited for the new year and what’s to come. — Panic! At The Disco (@PanicAtTheDisco) December 20, 2017

“So to end this year right, here’s a little holiday jam I wrote. I hope you enjoy it as much as I did making it,” the frontman writes.

It’s no lie that 2017 has obviously been P!ATD‘s year of incredible music releases and tours. And we’ve never been so proud!