Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water tells a story of a bond between a mute woman Eliza (Sally Hawkins) who works at a government laboratory and a mysterious underwater creature (Doug Jones).

The film’s genre is somewhere between romance and a supernatural thriller, it’s a little strange at first glance—but it presents the warmth of love and loneliness, 2 of the most utmost things we find ourselves being lost in.