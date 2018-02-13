It’s his strangest film to date, but it’s definitely worth your time.
Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water tells a story of a bond between a mute woman Eliza (Sally Hawkins) who works at a government laboratory and a mysterious underwater creature (Doug Jones).
The film’s genre is somewhere between romance and a supernatural thriller, it’s a little strange at first glance—but it presents the warmth of love and loneliness, 2 of the most utmost things we find ourselves being lost in.
Catch us on February 20, 2018 at Robinson’s Galleria Cinema 4 at 7:30PM for an advance screening of The Shape Of Water! Tune in to Jam 88.3 for details on how you can win free movie tickets.
Leave a comment