Guess you can call ’em…III OF SPADES.
I would be hella surprised if you haven’t heard of the country’s up and coming alt-funk band IV OF SPADES; and If you DO happen to know about them, well, I have news for you.
Unique Salonga has left the band.
Blaster Silonga, Zild Benitez, and Badjao de Castro, took to social media to reveal the lead vocalist’s departure from the band. According to them, Salonga left “to continue with his personal endeavors.”
Now a trio, the band will still continue on as IV OF SPADES. “Despite the circumstances, we will continue to create and share more music and to play on our shows in the coming weeks,” the remaining members stated.
Listen to IV OF SPADES’ ‘Where Have You Been, My Disco?’
