The funky homegrown band IV of Spades (pronounced FOUR OF SPADES) met their huge success after sharing one of their catchiest songs ‘Hey Barbara,‘ followed by their latest ‘Mundo‘. The country went bonkers since.

However, a couple of disbandment rumors have been circulating online—right after Unique was hospitalized a few weeks ago.

The band later on took to Facebook to announce that they are NOT disbanding. In fact, they are currently working on their debut album. The members also revealed that Unique has decided to take a short break. The post was capped off with an assuring sentence: “Unique is very much still part of the band.”

“We will wait for Unique to come out anytime whenever he feels he is ready to join us again.” the members added.