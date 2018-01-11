Jack White, the former lead singer of The White Stripes and founder of Third Man Records, just released 2 new songs; one of them self-produced, a Pasqual Gutierrez-directed music video, and a newly announced album ‘Boarding House Reach‘!

Connected By Love features powerful backing vocals from sisters Ann and Regina McCrary. The track was recorded and produced by White himself in New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville.

You can get the singles on a 7-inch vinyl, which can be ordered via Third Man Records.

Stream the songs below: